Young man stabbed in the buttock outside betting shop

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the buttock earlier this month after an altercation with a group of men outside a betting shop in Slough.

The confrontation happened between 7.50pm and 8pm on Tuesday, April 11, outside Coral in Mirador Crescent.

The young man was taken to Wexham Park Hospital after being stabbed in the buttock and has since been discharged.

No descriptions of the attackers have been given.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Helen Bentley said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened during the incident, particularly two members of the public who intervened in the fight; a blonde haired woman wearing a green top and a white man who accompanied her.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 43170105682 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to share information.