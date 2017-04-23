Resident hits out after saying bins have not been collected since before Christmas

Complaints that the recycling bins for a block of flats have been left uncollected since before Christmas have been made by a man from Slough.

Anthony Quarrell, who lives in Foundry Court in Mill Street, says un-collected rubbish has been an ongoing issue.

He says the block of more than 200 flats’ non-recyclable waste piled up for more than three weeks before Slough Borough Council (SBC) collected it on Wednesday following complaints.

Slough’s rubbish collection is handled by private contractor AMEY which has a contract with SBC.

Mr Quarrell said AMEY told residents in late 2016 that recycling was not being collected because of residents putting non-recyclable waste in the bin.

“It’s still not been collected since then,” added Mr Quarrell, 40.

“It seems the solution is just having it sat there.”

Mr Quarrell, who works in media relations, says pile-ups in 2016 lead to a number of problems.

He said: “We had this last summer and the whole development stank of garbage, we had flies coming in.”

“It’s not really giving a nice image of Slough.”

Referring to the infamous Winter of Discontent, Mr Quarrell added: “Last summer this place looked like something from the 1970s with heaps of uncollected trash.

“History shamefully seems to be repeating itself.”

An SBC spokesman said: “Unfortunately, due to problems with homeless people living in the bin rooms and threatening waste collection crews, we have had to suspend collections of waste from the Hazelvine managed section of Foundry Court.

“We have repeatedly asked Hazelvine to install metal doors so that the area is secure.”

The council recommends residents use the Chalvey Household Waste Recycling Centre in White Hart Road until metal doors are installed.