Former teacher joins council as strategic director of children, learning and skills

A former school teacher with a ‘wealth of experience’ has been welcomed in as Slough Borough Council’s new strategic director of children, learning and skills.

Cate Duffy started her council role on Monday, April 3, having previously served as director of education at Waltham Forest Council and interim director of education and early help for Brent Council.

For almost 20 years, she was a secondary school teacher, working in schools in London and Australia. She has also held senior school improvement roles with councils in Birmingham and Ealing.

Ms Duffy says she is excited to work with the council and Slough Children’s Services Trust, which took over Slough’s children’s services in 2014 after the council received an inadequate Ofsted rating.

She said: “I am excited by the ambition and potential for excellence in Slough.

“It is clear that there are great strengths in our schools. I believe that the council is firmly committed, not only to transforming Slough, but to ensuring that children and young people are at the heart of that transformation.

“I am very much looking forward to working with colleagues across the council, the children’s trust and our schools and setting to turn that ambition into reality.”

Since 2014 significant improvements have been made to Slough’s children’s services and the council has sought Government approval to take back control of Special Educational Needs and Disability education.

Welcoming Ms Duffy’s appointment, council leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: “We are delighted that Cate has joined us at Slough.

“She not only brings to Slough a wealth of experience, but also a proven track record of success in her previous roles.

“I look forward to working with her in getting things right for children and young people in Slough.”