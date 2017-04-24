Video and pictures: Vaisakhi celebrations in Slough

A sea of orange flooded through Slough yesterday (Sunday) as the town’s Sikh community celebrated Vaisakhi.

Marking the Sikh new year, Vaisakhi commemorates the Khalsa, a group of warriors formed in 1699.

Across the world Sikh communities celebrate the Khalsa with Nagar Kirtan, a marching procession with music, drumming, martial arts demonstrations and a float carrying Guru Granth Sahib, the holy Sikh scripture.

Sunday’s procession through Slough saw thousands of people march from Langley’s Singh Sabha Gurdwara to the Ramgarhia Gurdwara in central Slough.

Food stalls were set up all along the route handing out free vegetarian food.

One of the procession’s organisers Sukhie Paul said that people from all faiths are welcome to join in.

“It’s not just a Sikh festival, it’s a community festival,” he added. “It’s a carnival atmosphere.

“People go absolutely bananas about all the food being given away.”