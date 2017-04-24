Annual walk raises cash for dementia support at Wexham Park Hospital

A 15-mile stroll in the sun was enjoyed by Slough Town Supporters Trust members on Saturday as they embarked on their annual sponsored walk.

This year members marched from Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot to Slough's Wexham Park Hospital, passing through Windsor and Eton.

"We were very fortunate with the weather, it was a lovely walk," said Daniel Brench, the club's community events coordinator.

The club chose to raise money for a new dementia patient room in Wexham Park Hospital which will be designed to look like one from the 1950s.

The aim of the 'reminiscent room', which is currently under development, is to trigger dementia patients’ the long-term memories.

"It helps control their behaviour because they're in a much more familiar situation," said Daniel.

"There's also going to be memory boxes of things from the 1950s".

Total collections figures have not yet been added up but more than £200 was raised from a bucket collection on the day.

Last year the trust raised £1,700 from its walk.

Half of this year's money will go to the hospital and the other to the trust.

Visit sloughtownsupporterstrust.co.uk/sponsored-walk to donate.