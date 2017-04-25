Public invited to share views on £8m Langley Leisure Centre revamp

A series of public consultations on plans to transform Langley Leisure Centre are being held this week.

Members of the public are invited to speak to members of Slough Borough Council at the Parluant Road centre today (Tuesday) and Thursday from 4pm to 7pm, and on Saturday from 9.30am to noon.

The £8million plans for Langley Leisure Centre include the replacement of old equipment and machinery, an extension to the gym to double its capacity, two new activity studios and repairs to the main pool.

Upgrades are also planned for the site's lighting, ventilation and internal design, and car parking is set to be expanded.

The plans were approved at a council meeting in December.

Work on the site is expected to take just over a year, with the centre closing in June and reopening in September 2018.