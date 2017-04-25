Artist impressions released for new Salt Hill Park activity centre

Absolutely Ten Pin bowling alley in Salt Hill Park will close on Sunday, May 7, to make way for a new family activity centre.

Today's (Tuesday) announcement of the closure came as Slough Borough Council (SBC) released new artist impressions of what the new centre could look like.

The site, with the working title of Salt Hill Family Activity Centre, will have a ski-plex, highwire climbing, a trampolining zone with basketball hoops and battle pits, ten pin bowling, a bar, cafe and more.

The centre is due to open in March 2018.

SBC's commissioner for leisure and environment, Councillor Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham), said: "The more I see the plans for this new activity centre, the more I am excited about what an amazing facility this will be for local families.

"The range of activities people can take part in is incredible and no longer will people have to schlep from one site to another to take part in fun everyone can enjoy.

"It will be right there, all in one place."

Work on the centre will be undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

Cllr Bal added: “For anyone worried about what to do with the kids while the new facility is being built, we have a whole range of activities planned by the Get Active team as well as the temporary ice rink and Montem Leisure Centre just across the road.”

For more information on plans for leisure facilities across the borough, visit www.slough.gov.uk/futureofleisure.

The latest Get Active timetable can be found at www.slough.gov.uk/activeslough.