Indian restaurant closes after council discovers 10 food hygiene breaches

An Indian restaurant has shut its doors for good after its manager and director were found guilty of 10 food hygiene offences.

Ehteshamul Hoque, manager of The India in Meadfield Road, Langley, and Abdul Wadoon Masood, director of Langley Tandoori Limited which ran the restaurant, were each ordered to pay £2,270 after pleading guilty to food safety and hygiene breaches.

Slough Borough Council’s food and safety team initially visited The India in March 2016 when the offences were identified.

The business voluntarily closed at the time, made improvements and reopened, but the business was subsequently sold and is no longer trading.

Hoque and Masood were sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 10.

The offences found were failing to keep the premises clean, failing to clean equipment in contact with food, failing to have HACCP based food safety management systems in place, failing to make sure food handlers maintained a good degree of person hygiene and failing to train food handlers in line with their work.

They were also found guilty of failing to maintain surfaces of equipment in a sound condition, failing to keep food contact equipment in good repair, failing to cool foods quickly after cooking, failing to properly register the business and failing to provide adequate drainage to the wash basin.

Councillor Paul Sohal, commissioner for regulation and consumer protection, said: “Repeated breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations meant that we had no other choice than to pursue Langley Tandoori Limited through the courts.

“I hope this serves as a warning to other food businesses that we take the safety of consumers very seriously.”