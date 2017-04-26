Council welcomes housing strategy to address growing population and homelesness

A commitment to help provide about 1,000 new homes each year was agreed at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting yesterday (Tuesday).

Both Labour and Conservative councillors welcomed the town's new housing strategy, which was set out to meet the challenge of Slough's growing population and number of rough sleepers.

The plans will see 200 new council homes being built in the town and the provision of 927 new housing units each year through working with private and public sector partners.

The strategy also acknowledges that rising rents, house prices and population, and falling welfare benefits, have led to a rise in homelessness in Slough.

The council plans on working with landlords to create new spaces for homeless people to live and will use subsidiary company James Elliman Homes to acquire homes to alleviate pressures on bed and breakfasts.

It will also use a subsidiary housing company called Herschel Homes to provide housing at full market rent and Slough Homes, providing reduced rent homes.

The strategy also vows to end the use of bed and breakfast accommodation to house homeless families with children.

The strategy was welcomed by both sides of the chamber at Tuesday's full council meeting, but Conservative councillors warned of the need of a sensible flat-to-house ratio.

"We deserve to see more houses, not flats," said Cllr Anna Wright (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill).

Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) welcomed the plan and praised the six month scrutiny rule, but warned of 'ghettos' of high density flats and insisted on 'good quality homes and not shoeboxes' being built.

Cllr Robert Anderson (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: "There are plenty of places where we wouldn't be having this debate because they just don't build.

"In Slough we've got the luxury thanks to having a Labour council to be debating about what kinds of housing we want rather than no housing at all."

Cllr Ted Plenty (Lab, Langley St Mary's) criticised neighbouring authorities including the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and South Bucks District Council for not building new council homes.

The building record of Slough's previous Labour administration was attacked by Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) who said the council allowed the building of 'substandard' homes in Slough High Street.

The meeting took place at The Curve in William Street.