Crews called to fire at Slough High Street pizza restaurant

An extractor fan caught fire at a Slough High Street pizza restaurant yesterday evening (Wednesday).
Firefighters were called to Snappy Tomato Pizza at about 8.30pm and evacuated the people in the flat above.
A total of four pumps from Windsor, Slough and Langley fire stations attended the incident and were there for about an hour.
The fire was not thought to have caused major damage and nobody was injured.
