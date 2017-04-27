Conservative councillor issues complaint over Labour's whip system

A complaint about Slough's Labour Party whip system has been made by a Conservative borough councillor following a meeting on Tuesday.

At the Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting councillors discussed a report on the performance of the council's Overview and Scrutiny Committee in the previous financial year.

Overall both Labour and Conservative councillors thought the panel had served its purpose well but some Tory members had reservations.

At the meeting vice chairman of the cross-party committee Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) said: "It's been a very good year for overview and scrutiny.

"Scrutiny is about asking questions and not about following party lines and I've been quite concerned about whips turning up during scrutiny meetings and often sitting at the back to make sure people are following the party line."

He said that the committee should be 'apolitical'.

Slough's Conservative group leader Cllr Wal Chahal said that at some meetings there was 'a nod from the back to make sure you were voting a certain way'.

The town's Labour Party chief whip, Cllr Haqeeq Dar (Lab, Wexham Lea), said he had not attended a scrutiny meeting all year.

Labour councillor Ted Plenty said he attended two scrutiny meetings as a non-voting member but argued: “I don't think I have the power to give people the nod," and said people would ignore him if he did.

Conservative Cllr Amarpreet Dhaliwal (Langley St Mary's) said the whip system heavily influences Labour politics, with several Labour councillors retorting ‘not in scrutiny’.

Cllr Robert Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said Slough's Labour group only uses the whip system for disciplinary matters such as attendance.

The following day Cllr Strutton submitted a complaint to SBC’s monitoring officer saying Labour was being unclear on its whip policy.

He referred back to a council meeting on January 31 where councillors rejected a petition to keep Salt Hill Park's Absolutely Ten Pin bowling centre under the management of Slough Community Leisure (SCL).

At the meeting Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said he would not vote to ignore the petition on party-whip grounds because SCL was a co-operative business, which has ties with Labour.

However, on discovering at the meeting SCL had changed to a charity, Labour councillors, who declared co-operative movement membership as an interest, then decided to reject the petition.

Cllr Strutton says this shows an inconsistency in the party's whip system.

In response Cllr Dar said: "The whip system is mainly used for disciplinary matters.

"Cllr Strutton, not for the first time, is totally misguided to suggest scrutiny, planning or licensing committees are whipped.”

The meeting took place at The Curve in William Street.