Local press launches Fighting Fake News campaign

In the run up to this year’s Local Newspaper Week, local press publishers are coming together to launch the first ever print and digital campaign against fake news and highlight the very high levels of trust readers place in local newspapers.

Launching on Wednesday, Fighting Fake News will see local newspapers across the UK carry editorial and graphics highlighting the industry’s highly trusted credentials and the importance of local newspapers in reporting on the upcoming general election.

Papers will highlight the checks and balances involved in reporting local news and the investment required to produce local journalism - as opposed to distributing fake news.

The campaign will also highlight the highly-trusted environment which local papers provide for advertisers.

Coordinated through Local Media Works, the local marketing arm of industry body the News Media Association, Fighting Fake News will run up to and complement Local Newspaper Week which highlights local newspapers’ ability to make a difference for their communities.

News Media Association chairman Ashley Highfield said: “The critical role of local newspapers in providing local communities with highly trusted news and advertisement platforms is even more important than ever in the run up to the general election.

“Through their reporting, local newspapers uphold, promote and support democracy, fighting against the fake news which undermines and subverts it. We must champion the vital democratic function of local newspapers now, more than ever."

Fighting Fake News will run up to and through Local Newspaper Week (15 to 21 May) which will see the local newspaper industry come together to celebrate the achievements and contribution of local newspapers.