Plans for old Slough Central Library site met with lukewarm response

Plans for homes, hotels, shops and restaurants on the site of the old Slough Central Library received a lukewarm response from councillors at a pre-application meeting on Wednesday.

Members of the planning committee of Slough Borough Council were given a presentation by Matthew Branton, an architect with Frank Ellis Architects, who are working on the mixed use residential and leisure development plans together with Slough Urban Renewal.

The site, at 85 High Street, is opposite The Curve and next to the recently refurbished Cornwall House.

Mr Branton described the site as ‘a transition point between other planned developments’.

Split into several sections, part of the building would be used for some 62 one and two-bedroom flats, and a hotel development with around 232 guest bedrooms which would be split between two brands – Moxy and Residence Inn.

The ground floor of the development would offer space for shops and eateries.

Mr Branton said: “As part of the application, Moxy will do three events a week to help increase footfall.”

Jonathan Edwards, from Slough Urban Renewal, added: “The aim was to bring some restaurant life into the area.”

After the presentation, Cllr Shafiq Chaudhry (Lab, Central) said: “You didn’t mention parking.”

He was assured that at least 80 spaces at the nearby Burlington Road car park have been secured, with negotiations ongoing to increase the allocation to about 120.

Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton), the Conservative Group deputy leader, became temporarily lost for words as he tried to describe what the development lacked, but he did say more work was needed for it to fit in with the other buildings in the area.

Cllr Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle) was also concerned about the development’s relationship to Cornwall House.

Councillors at the meeting agreed to revise how the council’s core strategy affordable housing policy is applied in respect of contributions sought from developers through Section 106 planning obligations.

Special projects manager Howard Albertini said it is hoped the change will allow for a wider range of rented accommodation and offer more opportunity for shared ownership schemes.

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said he welcomed the chance to address the shortage in affordable housing which was preferable to building ‘yuppie flats in some former 80s office’.

Wednesday’s meeting was held at St Martins Place.