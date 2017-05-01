Slough Air Cadets hold celebratory dinner

Achievements and hard work by members of Slough Air Cadets were celebrated at an awards ceremony and dinner held on Friday, April 21.

The awards event at the Pinewood Hotel, in Wexham Park Lane, was attended by 50 people including 18 cadets, and saw people honoured with titles including Cadet of the Year, Best New Cadet and Sports Cadet of the Year.

The ceremony coincided with the 153 (Slough) Squadron’s annual ceremonial dinner where they changed their officer commanding for the year.

Flight Lieutenant John Nichols stood down and welcomed in Pilot Officer Luke Baker.

Pilot Officer Baker said: “We have a meal to welcome the new person and we have a meal to say goodbye to the other.”

The evening was attended by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Elliman) and his wife.

“The Mayor was really pleased and really grateful, he and his wife really enjoyed it,” added Baker.

An award was also presented to the Mayor’s secretary Suzanne Mason for ‘her outstanding contribution’ by building a ‘fantastic relationship’ between the squad and the Mayor.