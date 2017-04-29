Meet and Mingle celebrates fourth birthday in style

An Arabian-themed evening of dancing was held at the Copthorne Hotel on Saturday for the fourth anniversary of Slough women’s group Meet and Mingle.

At the hotel in Tuns Lane an audience of about 160 people were entertained with an Asian dance show by performers from London.

The event, which saw people wearing Arabian outfits, was attended by Slough’s MP Fiona Mactaggart.

Meet and Mingle members then put on an Indian dance demonstration, which they had been rehearsing for the past 12 weeks.

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshall said: “They’ve been really working hard. It was a lovely performance, Fiona was amazed by it.”

Details on Meet and Mingle, which organises social events for women across Slough, can be found at www.meetandmingle.co.uk.