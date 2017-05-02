Police appeal for witnesses after collision between ambulance and car in Slough

Police have appealed for witnesses after an ambulance, which was transporting a patient, and a car collided in Slough yesterday (Monday).

Officers were called to the junction of the A4 Wellington Street and William Street at about 8.30pm.

An ambulance, which was using its blue lights and was travelling towards Wexham, collided with a Renault Megane.

The patient on board did not seem to suffer further injury or complications, police said.

Six other people have been taken to hospital and one person has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A road closure was in place last night.

The investigating officer, Police Sergeant Chris Howlett, said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this collision and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.”

Call 101 quoting reference 1352 1/5/17 with any information.