Charities to benefit from annual Slough Together Walk

About 400 walkers took part in a charity event on Saturday to raise money for worthy causes.

The annual Slough Together Walk, which has been running for about a decade, allows people to gain sponsorship and raise funds for any charity or cause of their choice.

Starting at the 3rd Upton Scout Hut in Upton Court Road, participants set off on the five-mile hike by first heading to Eton.

They then walked along the edge of the Thames before heading north to the Jubilee River and returning to the start point.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Slough, which has its own Walk Committee, chaired by Richard Mingard.

The 67-year-old estimated this year could have raised anywhere between £20,000 and £25,000, spread across the different charities.

He believed it allowed smaller charities, which would normally be unable to organise large-scale fundraisers like the sponsored walk, to benefit.

“It is a local event for the town of Slough and surrounding areas,” Richard said.

“Charities are really struggling to keep going these days, with all the cuts and reduced funding from councils and government.

“It is a way of helping the town.”

The Rotary club gave an extra £300 to the charity with the most walkers and the individual who raised the most, and £200 to second place in both categories.