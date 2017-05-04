Coroner rules Slough hotel death as 'drug and alcohol related'

A father-of-three found dead in a Slough hotel did not take his own life, a coroner's court has heard.

The body of 40-year-old former postman Keith Raymond Folly, of Nicholas Gardens, Cippenham, was discovered by housekeeping staff on the floor of his room at the Copthorne Hotel, in Cippenham Lane, on November 15.

According to statements read at the inquest at Reading Town Hall today (Thursday), paramedics arrived in his room by about 11.40am but found no signs of life.

Marks on Mr Folly's face prompted police to investigate, although these were later deemed not suspicious and probably caused by a fall.

Toxicology reports and a post mortem found evidence of alcohol and legal medications in his system, leading assistant coroner for Berkshire Emma Jones to rule it a drug and alcohol related death.

She also referenced an overdose of paracetamol Mr Folly had taken in 1997, but she called this an 'isolated event' and said she was satisfied he had not deliberately killed himself.

His mother, Margaret Folly, who was at the inquest, agreed with this, adding: "We were in the car, talking about seeing him and the kids the next day - he wouldn't have done that to us."