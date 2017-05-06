In pictures: Slough Wrestling Club Tournament

Months of training was put to use on Sunday as wrestlers took part in more than 120 bouts at the Falcon Centre in Stoke Poges Lane.

The Slough Wrestling Club Tournament saw people of a wide range of ages take part.

The Slough wrestling team took on the likes of Exeter, Bradford and Birmingham, as well as a team of seven wrestlers from Paris.

The French team invited Slough to a return match.

Senior head coach at the club Ranjit Singh said: “The competition was a resounding success with entries from over 100 wrestlers.

“The Slough team performed better than last year and have improved on our previous performance.

“We now look forward to the English Junior Wrestling Championships in Eton/Windsor Athletic Centre [Thames Valley Athletic Centre] in two weeks time.”

The tournament provides a chance for teams to build up to the sport’s English and British Championships.