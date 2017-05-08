Police hunt pair who attacked teenager and stole his bike

A 15-year-old boy was chucked to the ground in Slough on Friday by two attackers who stole his bike.

At about 4.40pm, the victim was riding his black and red Scott mountain bike along the left hand side of Howard Avenue heading towards Hungerford Avenue.

He stopped to put headphones in when he was approached by two youngsters who shouted at him to get off his bike.

The pair then grabbed the boy and pushed him to the ground, took his bike and made off towards Bryant Avenue.

The victim chased after the pair but lost sight of them in Granville Avenue.

The two robbers are described as Asian males between 14 and 16-years-old, both 6ft tall, of a slim build with short black hair.

One attacker was wearing a grey hooded top with a black polka dot pattern and the other was wearing all black.

To share information, contact Slough CID's investigating officer Fiona Macleod by calling 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.