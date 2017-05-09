UPDATE: Members of the public rescue child from house fire in Slough

Brave members of the public rescued a child from a house fire in Slough yesterday (Monday).

Shortly before 2pm crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor fire stations were called to the address in Alexandra Road.

Members of the public had already rescued the child before the crews arrived.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the house and rescued a woman, before extinguishing the fire using a hose reel.

The woman was treated by South Central Ambulance Service after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Officers from Thames Valley Police are investigating.

Update 3.11pm: Police have said the incident is being treated as arson and a woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The force also confirmed nobody was injured.