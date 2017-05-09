Exhibition opened looking at history of Sikh soldiers in British Army

The 13th Slough Sikh Scouts helped launch an exhibition on Saturday to explore 100 years of history of Sikh soldiers in the British Army.

The Curve in William Street hosted more than 300 people, including the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal, several current soldiers and a World War Two veteran.

The Scouts performed a stirring rendition of the Sikh national anthem - Deh Shiva Bar Mohe-i-Hai.

The event was organised by the Legacy of Valour Society, an organisation which aims to highlight the contribution made by Sikhs and other Indian soldiers to the British Army since the first Sikh regiment was raised in 1846.

Chairman Inderpal Singh Dhanjal said: "The enthusiasm of the children was really encouraging to see, and the desire to learn more about their shared history.

"It's what makes all the hard work and planning worthwhile. I'm excited to get this history into the public domain."

Scout group leader Nirmal Singh said: “I'm very proud, we didn't get much chance to practice and only had one rehearsal, so I'm really happy."

Visitor Robert Searle, 56, from Chalvey, said: “I just really wanted to know something about the history. It's important we know about these things.”

The exhibition, Legacy of Valour - Sikh and other Indian soldiers, runs until May 23. Visit www.legacyofvalour.org for more information.