Engineering apprentice from Langley to appear in ITV Heathrow documentary

An engineering apprentice from Langley will star in the third series of ITV's Heathrow: Britain's Busiest Airport, which starts tomorrow evening (Wednesday).

The show, which was watched by more than 4.1 million viewers last year shows the magic and madness of running an operation the size of a small city.

Episode one of the new series will follow the story of apprentice engineer Matt Araguez from Langley and airside engineer Mo Kashmiri from Streatham.

Mo, once an apprentice himself, will take 20-year-old Heathrow recruit Matt under his wing for some on-site experience.

Matt says he was encouraged by his brothers to become an engineering apprentice at Heathrow in September 2015.

“I saw the progression my brothers were making in the programme and decided to give it a go,” said Matt.

“The comradery they developed, the training that was provided and the support from managers all had a particular influence in my decision to join.

“I’ve been given a taste of various disciplines of engineering and have learnt through both classroom and real world experience, some of which you will see when HBBA airs.”

Heathrow: Britain's Busiest Airport will air on ITV on Wednesday at 9pm.