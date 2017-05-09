Runner dressed as Stormtrooper completes 40 miles for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A Star Wars super fan successfully ran 40 miles dressed as a Stormtrooper across Slough's Black Park and Iver's Pinewood Studios on Thursday.

Royal Air Force officer Jez Allinson has ran several half-marathons this year dressed as a Stormtrooper in the run up to his 40 mile challenge.

May 4 is known as Star Wars Day by fans.

The runner from Benson in Oxfordshire has raised £12,500 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation so far.

Last month the father-of-two set the Guinness World Record for ‘fastest marathon dressed as a Star Wars character’ at this year's London Marathon, which he completed in 4.59.59.

Last week Jeff finished the 40 mile course in about 8 hours and nine minutes excluding breaks.

He said: "It was a more enjoyable and more bearable run than the London Marathon.

"With the London Marathon I had the pressure of the time for the Guinness World Record."

Despite getting a very large blister, the seasoned runner enjoyed his slog through Slough and said the moderate weather helped him run in his sweaty costume.

"It could have been a wash out, it could have been really hot, it was perfect.

"The park itself was lovely to run in, it was naturally beautiful.

"I'm absolutely chuffed to bits."

Jez finished at Pinewood Studios, where scenes from 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2016’s Rogue One were filmed.

For his final 100 meters Jez was joined by supporters including his own two children and 7-year-old Make a Wish Foundation recipient Oliver Bell, who also dressed up as a Stormtrooper.

The crowd cheered and a confetti canon was fired into the air as runners crossed the finish line.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rogueone to make a donation.