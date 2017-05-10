Firefighters rescue trio of kittens stuck up a tree

Firefighters had to be called to rescue three kittens which got stuck up a tree this morning (Wednesday).
A crew from Slough was sent to the home in St Pauls Avenue, Slough, where the trio of moggies had got themselves into trouble at about 11.30am.
Using ladders they took about half an hour to bring the felines down safely, before handing them over to the RSPCA.
