In pictures: School musicians sing and dance down Slough High Street

Young musicians from nine different primary schools paraded up Slough High Street on Friday and performed a song they had composed themselves.

In the few weeks running up to the day youngsters from the Slough schools came together for four days to compose their upbeat song called ‘Believe in Yourself’.

The project, organised by Slough Music Service in partnership with 4Motion Dance Company and musical-coordinator Neil Valentine, saw 57 year five pupils dancing and playing musical instruments.

Slough Music Service organises composition projects with schools every year but this is the first time they have showcased work with a public parade.

“It was really nice, and the weather was good which is always a bonus,” said the service head Laura Lancaster.

“It was quite exciting bringing it out to the public. It’s something a bit different.”

The schools involved were Claycots Primary School, Holy Family Catholic School, IQRA Slough Islamic Primary School, James Elliman Academy, Lynch Hill School Primary Academy, Marish Primary School, Willow Primary School, Penn Wood School and Saint Mary’s Church of England Primary School.

Visit www.sloughmusicservice.co.uk for more information.