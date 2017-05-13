Slough's diversity to be celebrated with dance showcase

A dance showcase demonstrating the cultural diversity of Slough will be performed at Slough town square on Saturday, May 20.

Diverse Steps - Dance in Unity will see 150 dancers and singers from across the borough putting on a variety of performances including ballet, Bhangra, African, Polish, jazz, hip-hop and much more.

The show is being hosted by the Slough Borough Council (SBC) community cohesion group.

Group member Councillor Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) said: "There isn’t a culture in the world that doesn’t love music and dance, it is one of the many things people of different races share, which brings us together.

"This event celebrates that shared love of a good boogie and with so many communities and so much talent in Slough it is going to be an incredible show.

"We would encourage people to attend and celebrate with us.

"If you want to showcase your culture and tradition why not attend in your national outfit and take part in the procession?"

From about 1.30pm,costumed performers will parade down the High Street led by drummers from the Ministry of Dhol before taking to the event's 44ft stage.

From 2pm to about 5.30pm about 15 groups will perform a wealth of dancing styles.

The event will be compered by Asian Star radio's Ray Siddique.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/diversesteps for information.