Mon, 15
Tue, 16
Wed, 17
SECTION INDEX

Mother and daughter rescued by passer-by after car comes off road

Reporter:

James Harrison

0

A mother and her two-year-old daughter were rescued from their car by a passer-by last night.

Firefighters had to be called to Uxbridge Road, close to the junction with Wexham Park Lane, at about 6.50pm following reports that a vehicle had come off the road.

A crew from Slough spent about 50 minutes making the scene safe and treating the pair.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved