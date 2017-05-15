Mother and daughter rescued by passer-by after car comes off road

A mother and her two-year-old daughter were rescued from their car by a passer-by last night.
Firefighters had to be called to Uxbridge Road, close to the junction with Wexham Park Lane, at about 6.50pm following reports that a vehicle had come off the road.
A crew from Slough spent about 50 minutes making the scene safe and treating the pair.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was punched and kicked by another boy in Burnham on Thursday.
An apology has been made to the family of a four-year-old boy who died at Wexham Park Hospital.