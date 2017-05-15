Two people treated after car flips onto roof on M4

Firefighters had to be called after a car flipped on the M4 last night (Sunday).
Crews from Slough and Windsor were called to a westbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 7 and 8/9 at about 7pm where they found the vehicle on its roof.
Two people were treated at the scene.
