Opening date for new Slough Ice Arena brought forward

Slough’s new ice arena is set to be completed ahead of schedule as the council announces an opening date of March next year.

The new complex was due to be opened in stages and not complete until April 2018 but the final date has been brought forward without the need of a phased opening.

When complete, the arena will include a new rink, barriers, changing rooms, spectator seating, lighting and a cafe.

The centre in Montem Lane will also house a climbing wall and gym.

The temporary ice rink in the car park behind Montem Leisure Centre will remain in place until the opening.

Alison Hibbert, leisure services manager, said: “By combining the opening into one clear date we can open the whole complex faster and ice users will not have the inconvenience of trying to skate whilst construction work continues in the building.”