Borough libraries take part in Mental Health Awareness Week

A number of mental health services were showcased last week in libraries across the borough in aid of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Curve in William Street as well as Langley, Britwell and Cippenham Libraries displayed information stands with information on different services.

Showcased organisations included Healthwatch Slough, Public Health and Active Slough.

About seven members of Slough Youth Parliament (SYP) told visiting youngsters about Kooth.com, an online forum and chat room for young people with mental health issues.

Across all libraries about 250 people were given information.

Audience development co-ordinator for the library at The Curve Dayna White said: "Youth parliament were incredible. They were running up and down the building handing out leaflets.

"We had tons and tons of promotional stuff for Kooth and within two or three days it was all gone."