M4 closure as firefighters cut driver free from overturned van

A stretch of the M4 was shut last night (Wednesday) after a collision between a van and car ended with two people being taken to hospital.

Firefighters from Slough, Langley and Windsor were called to the incident, which happened westbound between junctions 4b and 5, at about 9.30pm.

The transit van was on its side, and a man had to be cut out of it and was taken to hospital with a possible neck injury.

A woman, who was in the car, was also taken to hospital.

Police and ambulance services also attended the incident.

The stretch of motorway was shut for 15 minutes, and then one lane was open for about an hour afterwards before it fully reopened.