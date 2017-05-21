Upton Court Grammar School celebrates first stage of refurbishment

The completed first phase of the multi-million pound refurbishment at Upton Court Grammar School was celebrated by staff and students.

The Lascelles Road school has moved into a three-storey block, adjacent to the sixth form centre.

Meanwhile the original building has begun a complete transformation due to be finished in January 2018.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new block was attended by former student and British Army officer Captain Alice West who gave a speech to students on her school days and career path.

The event was also attended by staff from developers Bowmer and Kirkland and the school’s alumnus Old Paludians.

School principal Mercedes Hernandez Estrada said: “We are delighted that we are able to offer our students and community improved facilities so that they continue to excel.”