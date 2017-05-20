Volunteers travel to Lebanon to help Syrian refugees

A kind-hearted pair from Wexham have returned from a trip to Lebanon where they helped Syrian refugees in need.

Chris Collinge and Jill Bell travelled with charity Embrace The Middle East to Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, near the Syrian border.

The pair, who returned to the UK earlier this month, spent a week with other volunteers helping a Pastor and his team provide essentials to refugees.

The Pastor's church also operates as a primary school for about 300 children.

Retired vicar Chris said: "The people were lovely, they've got a tremendous sense of humour.

"There are some that are poor but most of them have lived lives very much with the same trappings that we have."

Retired lawyer Jill said: "What I was quite surprised about was how hopeful the Syrian refugees were.

"They aren't downcast at all. They're not standing there with their hands out waiting for you to give them stuff."