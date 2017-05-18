Slough Conservative candidate says town is being 'neglected' by Labour

Conservative parliamentary candidate for Slough Mark Vivis was joined by party members yesterday (Wednesday) to talk to voters in Slough High Street.

The intellectual property solicitor from Amersham was joined by supporters including Slough borough councillors, Windsor MP Adam Afriyie and Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid.

Mr Vivis hopes to win Slough, which has been a Labour territory since Fiona Mactaggart was elected in 1997.

Ms Mactaggart announced she would not run for re-election last month.

"There's real want for change,” said Mr Vivis. “People are feeling that they're being taken for granted, even neglected by Labour.”

The 41-year-old Amersham Town Councillor listed transport, housing, education and securing jobs for Slough locals as his top priorities.

Mr Vivis opposes Labour's plans to raise corporation tax arguing it will stifle business and wants more public consultation on building developments in Slough.

He says he will move to Slough if elected.

Sajid Javid told the Express: "I feel that our message is certainly resonating here with local people.

"I think Fiona Mactaggart has let this town down and many people I've spoken to today have told me that.

"I think it's time for a fresh leadership."