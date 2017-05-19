Labour's Slough candidate slams plan for vote on fox hunting

Labour's new parliamentary candidate for Slough Tan Dhesi has slammed the Prime Minister's plan to hold a free vote on the fox hunting ban.

In 2004 the then Labour government implemented the Hunting Act, which bans the hunting of wild animals with dogs in England and Wales.

Mr Dhesi said: “It’s a warped sense of priorities when Theresa May thinks the return of fox hunting is something the majority of people in this country would support.

“It is absolutely clear that the British public do not want to see a return to hunting with hounds.

"Voters in Slough want their elected politicians to concentrate on important issues like healthcare, public safety and jobs, not on bringing back cruel blood sports.

“It just shows how utterly out of touch the Tories are.

"I’m asking everyone in Slough to sign Labour’s petition against bringing back fox hunting and send a clear message to the Tories.”

Visit www.labour.org.uk/index.php/content/keep-the-ban-on-fox-hunting to sign the petition.