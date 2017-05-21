UKIP candidate for Slough wants immediate withdrawal from EU

A primary school teacher who wants Britain to withdraw from the EU immediately by repealing the European Communities Act 1972 is standing as UKIP’s Slough candidate.

Karen Perez, who lives in Stoke Poges, says the Conservative Party is negotiating with the EU ‘from a position of weakness’ and withdrawing would strengthen the country.

“The German car manufacturers and French champagne makers will be begging us, because they want to sell to us,” she said

The Brexiteer who teaches at a school in West Drayton says education, the NHS and housing shortages are other areas she would like to help improve as Slough’s MP.

Commenting on election forecasts for her party, she added: “I’m optimistic there will be enough people who voted for Brexit who will vote UKIP.”

She says she will set up a constituency office in Slough if elected.