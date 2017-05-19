Fri, 19
One person taken to hospital after car crash in Slough

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

One person was taken to hospital yesterday evening after a car crash in Slough.

The incident in Farnham Road, which involved an Audi and a Jaguar, was attended by a crew from Slough Fire Station at about 7pm.

A male occupant of the Audi was taken to hospital.

Firefighters remained at the scene for about half an hour before leaving the ambulance crews to do continue their work.

