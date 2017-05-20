£3,000 grant for Slough's Pakistani Welfare Association

A £3,000 grant has been awarded to Slough’s Pakistani Welfare Association (PWA), which will help it expand its services.

The association was supported by Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS) to apply for the grant from Berkshire Community Foundation.

After a successful bid, it was awarded the money on Tuesday, May 9.

PWA, based in Darvills Lane, wants to start holding yoga and seated exercise sessions and drop-in services for women.

PWA will also start a 10-week English language course in June.

Group president Mohammed Shabbir said: “This new funding from Berkshire Community Foundation is excellent news for the association.”

SCVS CEO Ramesh Kukar said: “I am delighted to hear of PWA’s success. I look forward to seeing the numbers of people using the centre and activities grow. Many people in the community feel lonely and isolated or need advice, and organisations like this are vital to improving people’s lives.”

Visit www.pwasloughberks.org.uk or phone 01753 821003 for details.