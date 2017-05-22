Senior councillor says council cabinet 'does not reflect Slough's diversity'

The newly selected cabinet for Slough Borough Council (SBC) has been slammed for a 'shameful' lack of diversity – an accusation dismissed as 'point scoring' by the council's leader.

At SBC's annual meeting on Thursday, councillors Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke), Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) and Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) were announced as new cabinet members.

Slough's Conservative group deputy leader Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) criticised the cabinet for having no white members chosen for it for the past two years.

He told the Express: "It’s disappointing that for the second year running the council’s cabinet does not reflect Slough’s diverse, multicultural and inclusive community.

"Many words are spoken about Slough's diversity, especially in council meetings, however it’s action that really matters.

"The failure to ensure all communities are properly represented on the cabinet is shameful and should be condemned."

Council leader Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) responded: “We have a very simple, open and transparent way of selecting the cabinet.

"Members apply, and from those who wish to be considered, not those who do not, the cabinet is appointed.

"It’s a shame Cllr Bains has used this in an attempt to score cheap political points."

When asked if any white councillors applied for cabinet positions, Slough Labour group’s political officer Trevor Langworth said he could not say because applications were made in a private meeting.

He added: "Cllr Munawar could only pick from those who wished to considered. For those who didn’t, the door remains open to them should they wish to serve."

Cllr Munawar criticised the Conservative Group for having only one female councillor out of eight. He said out of Labour's 33 councillors in Slough, 12 are female.

In response Cllr Bains said: "The Slough Conservative Group, like the national Conservative Party, has been led by two strong and successful female councillors," referring to the now UKIP councillor Diana Coad (Langley St Mary's) in 2014/2015 and Cllr Anna Wright (Haymill and Lynch Hill) in 2012-2014.

He added: "The Conservative Party, unlike the Labour Party, have also had two successful female Prime Ministers in Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, whereas the Labour Party have had zero."

He then criticised the Labour Party for choosing an all-women shortlist for Slough for the upcoming general election and for then later choosing male candidate Tan Dhesi.

The annual meeting took place at The Curve in William Street.