Community cohesion group: 'No explanation, no justification' for Manchester attack

Slough Borough Council's (SBC) community cohesion group has condemned last night's bombing at Manchester Arena.

In a joint statement, the cross-party group said: "We, along with our residents, stand together today in condemning the horrendous attack in Manchester last night.

“There is no explanation, no excuse, no justification for this mass-murder of innocent people; young people just enjoying a night out.

"Just days ago, in Slough [Saturday], we celebrated our communities in a dance event where people from all races, backgrounds and religions came together to enjoy all that unites us.

"We cheered for each other, cheered our diversity and now we stand in shock at the horror perpetrated by someone who does not share our values and is willing to inflict such violence on others.

"Slough, with all its races and religions, is united in abhorrence at this unprovoked violence, the taking of innocent lives and we add our voices to those around the world.

"Terrorists do not represent us, this does not represent any faith - no religion sanctions acts of evil.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends and we ask Slough residents to come together and support each other, stand together, united against those who would try and divide us, united in our belief in freedom, community and peace."