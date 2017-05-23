Tue, 23
Vigil in memory of victims of Manchester attack to be held in Slough

James Hockaday

A vigil in memory of the victims of last night's Manchester Arena attack will be held in Slough Town Centre at 7pm this evening (Tuesday).

Youngsters from youth charity Aik Saath will carry out a reading in memory of the 22 people who died.

The vigil will take place outside MyCouncil in Landmark Place, Slough High Street, close to the town's war memorial.

 

