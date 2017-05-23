In pictures: Dance showcase celebrates Slough's diversity

A celebration of Slough’s diversity was enjoyed by crowds in the main square on Saturday.

Hundreds of people took part in the Diverse Steps Dance in Unity exhibition, which showcased the musical talents of groups from across Slough’s communities.

Dancing from Zimbabwe, Poland and Roma communities was enjoyed throughout the afternoon, alongside a huge range of other performances.

The event was organised by Slough Borough Council’s cross-party community cohesion group to coincide with World Diversity Day.

One of its members, Cllr Madhuri Bedi, said: “It just showed the togetherness.

“The appetite was there. Everybody came together and really enjoyed themselves.

“Slough is such a diverse town and outside of London we are the most diverse town in the UK.”

Some businesses also helped by providing food for a reception that happened ahead of the day.

Towards the end, Cllr Bedhi made a speech asking different communities – whether ethnicity or religion – to call out if they were in the crowd.

“Everyone cheered for everybody,” she said.

This is the first time the event has been held, and Cllr Bedhi believed it could make a return.