Slough 'stands united' at Manchester attack vigil

Heartfelt messages of humanity were shared at a vigil in Slough town centre the day after Monday night's Manchester attack, which killed 22 people.

The vigil outside the town centre's war memorial saw 22 youngsters from youth charity Aik Saath lay down 22 white roses to remember the victims of the suicide bombing.

Speeches of solidarity were given by young people, religious leaders from Slough's Christian, Sikh and Muslim communities and members of Slough Borough Council (SBC), including new Mayor Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham).

The event, which was attended by about 80 people, was organised by the council's deputy leader Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central).

In her opening speech, she said: "We are standing here together to send a strong message that we will not give up and will not give in.

"This attack is a sort of attack that is intended to divide us and spread hate within our communities.

"Slough is certainly a diverse town made of many communities. When times are tough we all come together and stand united."

SBC leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: "My heart goes out to all those families. Their loss isn't just for today, it's for coming days, coming years, as long as they will be living."

In a message of defiance towards terrorists he added: "This country is bigger and better and stronger than they think, they will never ever, ever be able to destroy our unity."

Year nine students from Eden Girls' School, in Whitby Road, read out a series of poems written by year eights conveying messages of peace between all religions.

Several youngsters, including Aik Saath volunteers, spoke including Saleha Latif, who said: "I would like to begin by extending my prayers to the victims and their families of this abhorrent attack.

"Those lost were mainly young people. In a split-second, hopes, dreams and aspirations for the world ahead of them were taken away by the actions of a man who saw the world in an upside-down view."

"As a community it is our duty to not allow any group to be scapegoated but rather hold those responsible to account."