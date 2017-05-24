Firefighters called to shed fire on land behind Baylis Road

Firefighters had to put out a shed fire in Slough this afternoon (Wednesday).
Two crews from Slough Fire Station attended the scene, which was on land behind Baylis Road, at about 1.30pm.
They were confronted with plumes of smoke and spent an hour dousing the flames.
The shed was packed with household goods and rubbish.
It is not yet known how the fire started.
