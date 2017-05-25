Inquest hears of 20-year-old's Snapchat suicide message

An inquest heard how a 20-year-old man from Slough posted a message saying 'it's been a good run' on social media before he hanged himself in a field near Hitcham Lane, Burnham.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Beaconsfield Coroner's Court was told how on March 27, Ross Carter was found hanged from a tree.

The young man from Huxley Close, Slough, was discovered by a passing dog walker who alerted emergency services at about 5.50am.

Paramedics performed CPR on Mr Carter before taking him to Wexham Park Hospital where he was declared dead at 7.43am.

The inquest heard how Mr Carter had posted a series of public stories on the photo-messaging app Snapchat in the early hours of March 27.

A statement from Mr Carter’s sister Toni told how Mr Carter had posted a blacked-out picture on with the caption 'well that was interesting.'

He later posted a picture of a house with a caption reading 'watch your back'.

His third and final Snapchat story post was taken from a tree branch with the caption ‘it's been a good run, and I made it to 20 just about’.

Mr Carter’s 20th birthday was on March 24, just a few days before his death.

Coroner Crispin Butler said: "I've no doubts that he intended what has occurred here,” before ruling that Mr Carter intentionally killed himself.

He was unable to say what his motive was and police were unable to search through text messages on Mr Carters locked phone.

The inquest heard how Mr Carter messaged his sister on Snapchat on March 26 asking about the possibility of hiring a bouncer, without saying why he needed one.

Mr Carter’s toxicology showed no drugs or alcohol in his system.