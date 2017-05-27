Police staff who go 'above and beyond' commended at ceremony

The borough's top coppers were awarded commendations by the Slough Local Police Area (LPA) commander at a ceremony at The Curve on Monday.

Superintendent Gavin Wong and his management team gave awards at the William Street centre to staff who have displayed courage, initiative and professionalism.

PC Janey Holmes was commended for negotiating with a heavily intoxicated man threatening to jump from a window with a noose round his neck and bringing him to safety.

PC Leylah Marouf was praised for giving first aid and CPR while off duty to a woman who had been seriously injured by a lorry.

She called for assistance and continued to support the woman while paramedics attended, however sadly the woman died from her injuries.

Commendations were given to Inspector Ashley Smith, PC Graham Bowyer and PC Hugo Parkes for their response to a man in a mental health crisis who assaulted his family, armed himself with weapons and barricaded himself in a room.

Supt Wong said: "The LPA Commander’s Commendation Ceremony is a great opportunity for myself and my team to recognise the officers, staff and members of the public who go above and beyond what is expected of them to do extraordinary things in order to make Slough a safer place in which to live, work and visit."