Volunteer run education centre celebrates 100% pass rate

A volunteer-run education centre in Slough which opened 18 months ago celebrated its 100 per cent pass rate on Friday, May 19.

The Refresh Skills Centre in Bath Road teaches a City and Guilds level one course in construction skills and a media course taught by centre manager, DJ and music producer Jat Singh.

The college is funded and run by volunteers from Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara which is on the same site.

To celebrate its pass rate, the centre held a reception with guests including members of Slough Borough Council, Thames Valley Police, Mars, tech firm Netgear and Labour's parliamentary candidate for Slough Tan Dhesi.

Centre manager Jat Singh is pleased to see students going on to find jobs, into further education or starting their own businesses.

He said: "It's amazing to see how people's lives are changing, they're not just walking away with a piece of paper."

He says the college enforces a strict work ethic and has a zero tolerance approach to showing up late.

"If you were going to work you would make sure you get their 10 minutes early.

"That's what we're trying to embed into these students, start as you want to go on."

Visit www.refresh-sc.com for details.