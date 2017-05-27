CCTV camera raises privacy concerns for resident

Concerns about privacy in his neighbourhood have been raised by a resident after a CCTV camera was put up on top of a 30m mast near his Slough home.

Greg Schwab, of Whittaker Road, complained after he saw the camera was pointing into his garden when it was being tested.

He said: “As my neighbours have young children and grandchildren my concern is that in the wrong hands this camera could view images of children and be used for all the wrong reasons.”

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council, to which the camera belongs, said: “The council wrote to Mr Schwab in March to reassure him following concerns about his privacy.

“We also invited Mr Schwab to visit our CCTV control centre to view our operations first hand, but have received no response.

“It is not a traditional CCTV camera, it is a positioning camera with a video image receiver that scans the local area in an effort to locate remote cameras transmitting images to it as they need to be aligned with each other.

“Local residents were notified ahead of the mast’s installation and given an opportunity to respond, but no concerns were raised.”