Council to begin 10 year contract with new leisure provider

A 10-year contract with Slough Borough Council's new leisure provider begins next week.

Everyone Active will be taking on the management of Montem Leisure Centre in Montem Lane as of Thursday.

The company's brand can be seen at 146 leisure and cultural facilities across the UK.

It will also take over Slough's Ice Arena, Salt Hill family activity centre, Langley Leisure Centre and the new Farnham Road leisure centre when constructions and refurbishments are complete.

Everyone Active has been named 'Operator of the Year' four times at the sports and leisure industry's ukactive Flame Awards.

The firm's regional director, Jon Senior, said: “This is a very exciting time for sports and leisure in the borough.

"The council is investing a fantastic amount to ensure people have access to state-of-the-art facilities, and we’re proud to have been chosen to deliver these across the community.

"We are very much looking forward to working with Slough Borough Council and helping them achieve their goal of building healthier communities.”

Slough Borough Council's commissioner for environment and leisure Cllr Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham) said: "Our aim is for more Slough residents to be more active, more often and by working with Everyone Active we can make this vision a reality.

"Their plans for activities at Montem are exciting and I can’t wait to see how they develop and the improvements they make to the leisure centre."